Kingpin: Life of Crime is getting remastered

Kingpin: Life of Crime was a first-person shooter from way back in 1999. Now it is getting a remaster. It seems an odd choice since the game is so old at this point. Not only that, but the title didn’t have as much popularity as it could have when it was first launched.

This is because it was released shortly after the Columbine High School massacre and various retailers opted not to sell it for that reason. So I guess many will get a chance to play it where they could not before. That’s good news at least. Video game developer 3D Realms, which is working on the remaster, announced the news on Twitter for PAX South 2020.

The new version of the game is called Kingpin: Reloaded. It adds 4K and ultrawide support to the game, and you can play it in either “classic” or “enhanced” mode. The latter has improved graphics, though it looks like 3D Realms didn’t change the game’s character models. They still look extra beefy. In addition to the rest, the developer says it has also rebalanced the gameplay.

There is no exact release date yet, but it plans to launch the game later this year for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Source Engadget

