KeepSolid SmartDNS: Lifetime Subscription, save 83%

We have a great deal on the KeepSolid SmartDNS Lifetime subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 83% off the normal price. Use the code MERRYSAVE15 for an extra 15% off.

The KeepSolid SmartDNS Lifetime subscription is available in our deals store for $39.99 it normally retails for $239.

Enjoy your favorite video streaming services without any geo-restrictions with KeepSolid SmartDNS. Thanks to the freedomizer tool, your DNS queries will be re-routed, hiding your real location absolutely from any unauthorized third-parties. As a result, you can easily bypass any geo-restrictions and watch your favorite movies and TV shows in full-HD quality wherever you are. To top it off, the app can be used on any internet-capable device, and the number of available devices isn’t limited at all! You can download KeepSolid SmartDNS on iOS or Android or manually configure it for any device you need.

KeepSolid SmartDNS is an indispensable assistant for any cinephile and TV shows fan!

Unblock the most popular video streaming services from anywhere in the world

Get US /EU DNS servers

Use without installation

Easily configure SmartDNS for any internet-capable device

Open access to all your favorite movies & TV shows without restrictions

Use 1 account on unlimited devices

Access a growing selection of video streaming sites globally, including American Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.

Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about lags or delays of the video

Unlimited high-speed connection

Dedicated 24/7 support

You can find out more information on this great deal on the KeepSolid SmartDNS Lifetime subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals