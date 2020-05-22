Justice League Snyder Cut To Be Released On HBO Max In 2021

For those wondering how differently Justice League would have turned out had Zack Synder completed his intended movie, wonder no more. In an official announcement by HBO and Warner Bros. Pictures, it looks like the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

This is a big deal because Zack Synder had originally directed the Justice League movie. The movie had completed filming and even entered into post-production, but tragedy struck when Synder’s daughter had died. The director then decided to take time off to be with his family and handed off the post-production to replacement director Joss Whedon.

Whedon did some reshoots which left many fans wondering how different the movie would have been had Snyder completed his work. This led to a call for the “Snyder Cut” to see what Snyder’s vision for Justice League would have looked like.

It was initially thought that the “Snyder Cut” would never see the light of day, but this announcement has changed that. The director says, “I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

Source Ubergizmo

