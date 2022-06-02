June Xbox Update Lets You View Secret Achievements

Achievement enthusiasts will love that their hobby just got a lot easier. This is because, after a new Xbox update, you’ll be able to view secret achievements from wherever you are playing an Xbox game. Before, the console would let you know an achievement was secret, but you’d have to search online to figure out what it was. But starting this month, you can choose to reveal secret achievements, according to a new Xbox Wire blog post.

“If you don’t mind spoilers or want a hint on any of the achievements in the games you’re playing, it’s easy to find the secret achievement details on your Xbox,” the blog post reads. “From within a game, open the guide and go to Game Activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details.

“You can reveal secret achievements anywhere you like to play and track your achievements from Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, the Xbox app for Android and iOS, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and Game Bar on your PC.” If you love achievements this is great.

Source and Image Credit Gameinformer

