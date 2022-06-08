Joker 2 Has a Finished Script and a Title

The Joker always gets the last laugh. Todd Phillips’ 2019 film grossed over $1 billion and landed Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for Best Actor to boot. So there was lots of talk about a potential sequel. But was Joker a movie that needed a sequel? Apparently, it does.

Phillips took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal that he and writer Scott Silver have written a sequel to Joker called Joker: Folie à Deux. That’s French for “shared madness” in case you were wondering. The phrase is commonly used to describe when multiple people share a similar delusion. Like, maybe if a group of people believed a certain comedian turned psycho killer was actually a hero.

Phillips also posted a photo of Phoenix reading the script. So it looks like things are moving fast after months of uncertainty. That does not mean that this movie is officially happening, but at the very least, it’s confirmation that Phillips has decided to try and move forward with a sequel.

Will the young Bruce Wayne grow up at all? Will he become Batman? How does this affect Arthur’s journey? Or other Batmen in other movies? We may find out soon since Joker 2 is being worked on by the team who made the first one.

Source Gizmodo

Image Credit Warner Bros

