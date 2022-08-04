Joker 2 Gets a Release Date

Fans may not get Batgirl, but we are getting Joker 2 from DC soon. The sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix has been in the works for awhile and now Deadline reports that the studio has scheduled it for release on October 4, 2024, which is exactly five years after the original’s release. The film’s title, according to co-writer and director Todd Phillips’ script, is Joker: Folie à Deux, which translates to “shared madness.” It’s apparently used to describe when multiple people share a similar delusion.

Phoenix is expected to return, and the rumor is that he might be joined by Lada Gaga as Harley Quinn, and maybe that explains the rumor that Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical. If true, Gaga’s casting might make sense. Filming is expected to start late this year.

The studio just shelved a near-completed Scooby-Doo movie and a near-completed DC movie in Batgirl. So I’m sure they see this movie as money in the bank that will help recoup costs. It also looks like Warner Bros. strategy for DC films is to make them bigger spectacles. Well, the Joker sequel should put things in the right direction. Many fans are looking forward to Joker 2.

Source Gizmodo

Image Credit Warner Bros

