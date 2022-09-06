Jaws is a box office hit 47 years after it first hit theaters

Jaws a hit in 2022? It’s true. This Saturday was “National Cinema Day,” where theaters around the US cut their ticket prices to $3 in an effort to keep bringing people back to the movie theater. Guess what? It worked! Over 8.1 million people went to the movies on Saturday, compared to 1 million the day before and 1.7 million the day after. People still love movies. National Cinema Day brought in the biggest crowds to theaters of any day in 2022. It proves that people will go to movies when movies only cost three bucks. I think we all kinda knew that.

The top performer of the day was Top Gun: Maverick, which added about $6 million to its box office haul over the long weekend. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which came out last Christmas, took second place. The best-performing new movie of the weekend, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul came in at #14.

But the real surprise is Jaws. Playing in theaters around the country, the movie made about $2.6 million over the three-day weekend. That put it 10th place for the weekend, just behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and just ahead of Where The Crawdads Sing. On a per-theater basis, Jaws actually outperformed every other movie in theaters this weekend. Not bad for a movie from 1975, and it only made about $7 million on its opening weekend. If you have good movies, people will go see them.

