Jason Momoa may star in Minecraft movie

A movie version of Minecraft is starting to come together in some significant ways. Jason Momoa is in talks to star in an upcoming film adaptation of the popular worldbuilding game. While no contract has been signed just yet, the possible addition of Momoa is a good sign for this film that has been on Warner Bros’ to-do list. Warner Bros originally planned to release the film in March of 2022, but it was shelved due to delays thanks to the pandemic. The film had troubles before Covid-19 though; its original director and screenwriters quit the movie in 2014 due to creative differences with Mojang.

Napoleon Dynamite’s Jared Hess has now reportedly signed on to direct, and Dune producers Mary Parent and Roy Lee are also on board. We don’t know what role Momoa will play in the film. Minecraft Steve maybe? The film’s storyline, which was released by Mojang Studios in 2019 says “The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.”

At least we can expect more movement on the film now. The Ankler reports that Warner Bros.’ lease on the rights to Minecraft expires in January 2023, so production on the film will need to start way before then.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

