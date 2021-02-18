Japanese Toilets Are Getting Holographic Buttons

In Japan, the toilets are pretty high tech. To those living there, it’s a standard feature they’ve come to expect, but if you’re coming from another country, it’s kind of a big deal and you find features that you never knew you needed in a toilet until now.

Well, now Japanese company Murakami Corporation is looking into possibly making these toilets even more high-tech. One of the concerns around these toilets is that the buttons are being pressed by everyone who uses them, so it’s not exactly hygienic, especially given the pandemic we’re all facing at the moment.

So instead of having to clean these buttons every time they’re used, Murakami has entered into a partnership with Parity Innovations for a holographic panel that floats in mid-air. By using infrared sensors to detect your finger, it will be able to guess which buttons users are trying to press and will activate the feature for you.

This technology could also be applied to things like ATMs, elevators, and more. It might sound like a concept rather than an actual product, but Murakami is looking to make it a reality. They hope to mass-produce these panels in 2022, so we may see them in action soon.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals