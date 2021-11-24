Japanese Retailers Are Drawing On PS5 Boxes To Thwart Scalpers

Due to several factors such as popularity and the global chip shortage, PS5s are hard to find. Even today it is still somewhat difficult to get your hands on a Sony PS5 console. This means that this has created a market for scalpers to profit from. They snap up any available units and then resell them at heavily marked-up prices.

However, in Japan, retailers are trying to take steps to stop these scalpers. One of these methods involves writing or drawing on the box of the console itself. As reported by VGC, retail chain Nojima Denki has started writing the name of the buyer inside the box of the PS5 and also removing the packaging of the controller.

This ultimately lowers the value of the console as it wouldn’t be able to be sold as a brand-new-in-box item. It also exposes their name and some scalpers might prefer it if no one knew their identity. However, this wouldn’t necessarily deter some scalpers or even some buyers who might not object to not having a box, to begin with. It might help though.

The goal is to try and put up as many barriers as possible to hopefully reduce the number of scalpers buying PS5s, thus making it easier for regular customers to get their hands on the console.

Source Ubergizmo

