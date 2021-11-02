Japanese Police Use Targeted YouTube Ads To Scare Voyeurs

YouTube has targeted ads, like a lot of platforms. These are ads meant to target specific users based on what they’ve searched for in hopes that it might be relevant enough to get that person to purchase a product or service. For instance, if you’ve been searching for legal advice, you might get ads for legal services.

But in Kyoto, Japan, the police are using these targeted ads and have turned them into warnings. According to the local police, illegal voyeur recordings have been a growing problem and arrests are even up 25% from the last year. So to deter these voyeurs, the police are using targeted ads on YouTube to warn that voyeurism is a crime. This might deter some of these people.

Since these are targeted ads, it appears that the police are targeting males over the age of 18 and who might have searched for terms like “peeping” and “small camera” in their histories. So that might suggest that they are interested in either watching these voyeuristic videos or taking part in them.

We don’t know how effective these warnings are, but it might be a shock for voyeurs to suddenly see an ad warning them against their activities. These ads are expected to run until the middle of November. We live in an odd world.

Source Ubergizmo

