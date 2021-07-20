Japan Breaks The Internet Speed Record

Internet speeds may vary since there are many factors to take into account when it comes to how fast your internet is. So I imagine it is not easy to set internet speed records. Well, over the weekend, japan broke the internet speed record with a speed of 319 terabits per second. This is almost double what they had previously accomplished in 2020 when they hit 178Tb/s. That is insane. It is roughly a few thousand movies in HD downloaded in a single second.

This was done in a lab setting of course which means that the conditions are perfect, unlike or own connections. In order to achieve those speeds, the researchers used fiber optic technology. They also used some experimental technology where instead of a single core inside of a fiber optic cable, this strand came with four cores. That played a crucial role.

They also used a 552-channel comb laser firing at multiple wavelengths to push through amplifiers made of rare earth minerals. Researchers said, “The 4-core [multi-core fibers] with standard cladding diameter is attractive for early adoption of [space division multiplexing] fibers in high-throughput, long-distance links, since it is compatible with conventional cable infrastructure and expected to have mechanical reliability comparable to single-mode fibers.”

Very impressive. I bet they beat this speed in a year.

Source Ubergizmo

