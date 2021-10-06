James Bond’s newest Aston Martin is headed to Rocket League

You can’t have a new James Bond movie without some tie-ins, and No Time to Die is no different. Psyonix and Epic Games have revealed that Bond’s Aston Martin Valhalla, the first hybrid car in the game, will be available in Rocket League for 1100 Credits starting October 7th. It comes with matching audio, decal, and wheels. You will also get three in-game challenges to unlock a Bond-themed avatar border, banner, and player title. Serious James Bond fans will love this.

Completists will have the option of buying a Bond 007 Collection between October 7th and October 13th. If that is you, this includes both the Valhalla and the classic DB5 for 2,000 Credits. The DB5 was released in July, but this could represent a better deal for Bond fans. And there are a lot of completists out there. You all know who you are.

Epic obviously has lots of money to throw at promotional deals. And why not? This could boost interest in Rocket League among either diehard Bond fans or newcomers looking for more real-world cars. If nothing else, it should be fun to watch 007 score a flying, upside-down goal or two in the game. Nobody does it like James Bond.

Source Engadget

