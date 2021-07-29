James Bond’s Aston Martin is coming to Rocket League

Another classic car is coming to Rocket League, and it’s one that fans will love. James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 will arrive in the Item Shop on July 29th.

Until August 4th, you’ll be able to get the 1963 model of the car, along with a DB5 paint finish, engine audio, wheels, and decal. It will feel great playing the game with this car. Bond fans will be in heaven.

This won’t be the only James Bond item in Rocket League. More content related to the superspy is coming. Developer Psyonix struck a multi-year deal with MGM and Aston Martin so this is just the start.

This is the latest of many crossovers between Rocket League and pop culture. The DeLorean from Back to the Future and Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters has been featured as well. Three vehicles from the Fast and Furious franchise hit the game recently too.

The latest Bond movie, No Time to Die, will hit theaters on September 30th in the UK and October 8th in the US. This is a great way to get into the mood before watching the new movie. There’s nothing like driving James Bond’s car to make you feel like a million bucks.

Source Engadget

