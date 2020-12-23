ISPs Can No Longer Charge You A Modem Rental Fee

When we sign up for an internet plan with an internet service provider, they normally give us a modem to use. That modem is more than capable, but it’s not necessarily the best in terms of speed, which is why a lot of us end up upgrading with our own equipment.

Some ISPs still continue to charge for modem rentals even if we have our own, but they will no longer be allowed to do this. Thanks to a law that has come into effect on December 20th, 2020. The Television Viewer Protection Act makes it illegal for ISPs and TV providers to charge customers a “rental” fee for equipment that they already own. This includes modems and cable boxes.

Many of us use our own modems and not the ones supplied by our ISPs, so it doesn’t make sense for ISPs to charge a “rental” for a device they don’t provide. This law was set to go into effect in June, but the FCC requested a delay due to the pandemic.

The law has now come into effect, which is good news for those of us who use our own modems and do not need to be charged rental fees.

