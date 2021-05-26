Is Valve working on a Nintendo Switch-like gaming PC?

Is Valve working on a portable Switch-like device that will let Steam users play a part of their game library on the go? The evidence is growing. A new report from Ars Technica offers some potential details. Ars says Valve has been working on an all-in-one PC with gamepad controls “on and off for some time.” The device will apparently include an AMD or Intel system-on-a-chip while most likely coming with Linux as the os. A prototype is said to be longer than the Nintendo Switch and features the usual console buttons, triggers, and joysticks. The prototype also includes a touchscreen and a Steam Controller-type touchpad.

It will include a USB-C port to connect to an external display. There are no details about price, but Valve could release the device by the end of the year, though supply issues could affect that time frame.

There is evidence that this could be true. Since September of last year, the company has added code snippets to Steam referencing something called “Neptune” and “Nepture Optimized Games.” On Tuesday, the company added additional code linking Neptune to snippets referencing “SteamPal” And then at the start of the month, Valve co-founder Gabe Newell said that the company would have something to share related to console games. “You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year, ” he told a school in New Zealand. “… it won’t be the answer you expect. You’ll say, ‘Ah-ha! now I get what he was talking about.'”

We will hopefully know more soon.

