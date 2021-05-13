Is Steam Coming to Consoles?

PC users know Steam as a digital storefront where they can buy games, chat with friends, look for mods, and more. The thing is, it has been pretty much exclusive to the PC, but is it possible that Steam could be making its way onto consoles in the future? That’s what some people are speculating. And it does make sense to branch out.

The speculation comes after Valve’s CEO Gabe Newell made an appearance at a public panel in New Zealand. When an audience member asked if Steam could make its way onto consoles, Newell responded by saying, “You will have a better idea of that by the end of this year.”

It sure sounds like it will head to consoles based on that. Or maybe there will be something else related to consoles that Valve is doing. If Steam launched on consoles, it would be interesting.

Either way, it’s too early to tell what Valve has planned, but we will keep our eyes open for more news about Steam on consoles. We will hopefully have more details to share very soon. We are not sure how steam would work on consoles, but we are definitely intrigued by the idea.

Source Ubergizmo

