Is Spotify Getting A Lot Of Cancellation Requests?

Spotify’s streaming platform is home to a ton of artists and podcasters, but recently, the company made headlines when musician Neil Young told the platform that he wanted his music removed from the streaming service due to Joe Rogan’s podcast, and his take on vaccines. Young said Rogan was giving covid misinformation. However, as is often the case there were no instances cited at all. To many, it just looked like Young did not agree with Rogan’s politics, so he issued an ultimatum hoping that Rogan would get canceled.

This kicked things off and was followed by artist Joni Mitchell, and now it looks like a bunch of Spotify customers are also letting the streaming platform know how they feel about it by flooding them with cancellation requests. There have been reports that Spotify has been inundated with so many cancellation requests that they have not only temporarily suspended its live customer service support, but also requests for cancellations. We don’t know if this is true or not though.

According to MainStreet Law’s Tristan Snell, “Spotify is no longer letting people cancel subscriptions. Their customer service system is completely overwhelmed. People asking to cancel are being told they cannot. Presumably Spotify will allow cancellations again at some point once their system is not so flooded.”

Some users are claiming that they have managed to successfully cancel their Spotify subscription, but others are claiming that the website is too slow or not responsive to their requests. So like we said, who knows what the truth is.

