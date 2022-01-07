Is Google Paying Apple To Stay Out Of The Search Engine Market?

Google pays Apple billions of dollars to remain the default search engine in Safari. After all, with the millions upon millions of iPhone users in the world, imagine if Google was not the default, it could risk losing a lot of users and ad revenue.

Well, it looks like a new class-action antitrust case is suggesting that this could be more nefarious. The lawsuit alleges that the big G and Apple have violated antitrust laws because apparently, both companies have come to a “secret agreement” in which Google would pay Apple if Apple agrees to stay out of the search engine market.

It more or less claims that Apple is taking money to agree not to get into the search business themselves, saving Google from having to compete against another potential search engine. The lawsuit is seeking the disgorgement of payments from Google to Apple, an injunction that prohibits the non-compete agreement between the companies, the profit-sharing agreement, the preferential treatment of Google on Apple devices, and it also seeks to break up both Google and Apple.

We don’t know if this lawsuit could get class-action status, but so far neither company has publicly responded to this issue yet.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals