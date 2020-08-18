iPhones With Fortnite Installed Are Hitting eBay

As you have heard by now, Fortnite has been removed from the iOS App Store and the Google Play store. This is due to Epic’s attempt to bypass Apple’s in-app purchase system, which Apple claims is a violation of the terms of service. Epic had stated that those who already downloaded the game can keep playing it, but will not be able to access new content in the future.

So what if you wanted to, but have not downloaded the game yet? Unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done until this issue has been resolved, but if you have the cash, it looks like some users have started to sell their iPhones on eBay with Fortnite already installed on it.

These phones are not cheap, with some selling iPhones for as much as $10,000. This is a ridiculous amount of money to be spending on a phone, let alone a game, but some people really want to play.

Years ago after Konami pulled the Silent Hill PT demo from the PS4, gamers with the game installed on their consoles were selling them on eBay for ridiculous sums of money too. However, we should note that Fortnite is still playable PCs, Mac, and consoles, just not an iPhone.

