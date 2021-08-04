iPhone Recovered After Spending A Year Underwater

Many people have dropped their smartphones in a large body of water like a lake, river, or ocean. Usually, it’s a lost cause and your phone will never be seen again, but sometimes that isn’t always the case. Sometimes the miraculous happens.

According to a report from The Scotsman, diver Shane Stephen was taking a dive in the Water of Leith where he discovered a red iPhone sitting at the bottom of the river. Stephen says, “It was a hot day and I fancied taking a dip, so I got permission for diving in the Water of Leith since it’s been so rewarding on finds. About half an hour into my dive I came across a red mobile phone while I was retrieving a just eat bike out the water.”

Stephen discovered that the phone’s SIM card belonged to local carrier O2, and he then contacted the carrier with the details, and the carrier alerted the phone’s owner to the discovery and reunited them with their phone. We don’t know if the phone was still functional after spending a year underwater, but even so, it’s always nice to get your lost property back. And after so long under water too.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals