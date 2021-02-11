iPhone 11 Recovered A Year After Being Stolen

One of the features on modern day smartphones is the ability to track it when it is missing or stolen. Some thieves try to turn off the phone when they steal it to prevent the GPS from being activated, but in the case of Redditor u/Sweetmona1, her patience paid off. She got her phone back eventually.

According to the Redditor, in March 2020, her car was broken into and her brand new iPhone 11 was stolen with some other things. She marked the phone as lost in the Find My app. Almost a year later, she got an email alert that the phone had been turned on. Patience.

She says, “I called the local police, explained the situation and gave them my police report number. An awesome Deputy drove to the location immediately and in under an hour, he’s got it in custody, and I can go pick it up!”

It’s good that she managed to recover her stolen phone, even though she must have replaced it by then. Apple allows users to remotely lock and brick their devices in the event that they are stolen to discourage thieves, but some people will still try anyway. Thieves always try to get away with it.

Source Ubergizmo

