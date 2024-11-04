iPad Pro M4: 6 Months Later – A Changed Experience?

Six months after its launch, the iPad Pro M4 continues to stand out as Apple’s thinnest and most powerful tablet. With the introduction of iPadOS 18 and new Apple Intelligence features, the device has undergone significant changes. The video below from Kyle Erickson explores the long-term user experience, focusing on various aspects such as design, accessories, display, performance, software, and overall value proposition.

Sleek Design and Long-Term Durability

The iPad Pro M4 features an impressively slim profile, measuring just 5.3 mm in thickness and weighing a mere 446 grams. While its thin design might initially raise concerns about durability, the device has proven to be resilient over the course of six months. However, it is worth noting that the elegant finish may show signs of wear over time, particularly in terms of color consistency.

Ultra-thin design at 5.3 mm thickness

Lightweight at 446 grams

Durable construction despite slim profile

Potential for wear on color finish over time

Enhanced Accessories: Apple Pencil and Keyboard

The Apple Pencil Pro has emerged as a catalyst for the iPad Pro M4, significantly expanding its functionality. With features like barrel clicking for intuitive access to UI elements, the Pencil Pro enhances precision and control. The Magic Keyboard has also received notable upgrades, including a dedicated function row and a larger trackpad. While these improvements contribute to a more seamless typing experience, some usability challenges remain. For users seeking a versatile and budget-friendly alternative, the ESR Shift Magnetic Case offers a practical solution.

Apple Pencil Pro with barrel clicking for enhanced control

Upgraded Magic Keyboard with function row and larger trackpad

ESR Shift Magnetic Case as a versatile and affordable accessory option

Immersive Visuals and Improved Camera Orientation

The iPad Pro M4 features a Tandem OLED panel that delivers exceptional display quality. With its high brightness levels, the screen is ideal for immersive media consumption. Additionally, the landscape-oriented front camera enhances the video calling experience by providing a more natural perspective during conversations.

Tandem OLED panel for stunning visuals

High brightness levels for optimal media viewing

Landscape-oriented front camera for improved video calls

Powerful Performance and Extended Battery Life

Under the hood, the iPad Pro M4 is powered by the M4 chip, allowing it to handle demanding tasks such as photo and video editing with ease. The device also excels in gaming performance, especially with the introduction of the new game mode in iPadOS 18. Moreover, the iPad Pro M4 features an impressive battery life, lasting up to two days with regular usage.

M4 chip for powerful performance

Efficient handling of photo and video editing tasks

Enhanced gaming experience with iPadOS 18’s game mode

Impressive battery life of up to two days

Software Enhancements and Persistent Bugs

iPadOS 18 introduces several notable features, including customizable home screens, an improved Notes app, and the initial set of Apple Intelligence tools. While these additions enhance the overall user experience, some software bugs persist, particularly in the Files app and when connecting external drives. These issues may hinder productivity for certain users.

Customizable home screens in iPadOS 18

Enhanced Notes app for better organization

Introduction of Apple Intelligence tools

Persistent bugs in Files app and external drive connectivity

Connectivity and Wireless Capabilities

The iPad Pro M4 comes equipped with a single USB-C port that supports Thunderbolt/USB 4 speeds, ensuring fast and efficient connectivity. Additionally, the device’s wireless capabilities are robust, complementing its overall performance and providing seamless integration with other devices.

USB-C port with Thunderbolt/USB 4 speeds

Fast and efficient wired connectivity

Robust wireless capabilities for seamless integration

Assessing Value and Target Audience

While the iPad Pro M4 comes with a premium price tag, it may not be the ideal choice for everyone, especially when compared to other Apple devices. The tablet is best suited for individuals who prioritize illustration, video editing, or those seeking a top-tier display experience. For others, the cost may outweigh the benefits, making it essential to carefully consider personal needs and preferences before investing in this high-end tablet.

Premium pricing may not suit all users

Ideal for illustration, video editing, and high-end display needs

Importance of assessing personal requirements before purchase

Six months after its release, the iPad Pro M4 continues to impress with its sleek design, powerful performance, and evolving software capabilities. While it may not be the perfect fit for every user, it remains a top choice for those seeking a premium tablet experience, particularly in creative fields and media consumption. As Apple continues to refine iPadOS and introduce new features, the iPad Pro M4’s potential is likely to expand further, solidifying its position as a versatile and innovative device in the tablet market.

