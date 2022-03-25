Instagram’s Chronological Feed Is Back

When Instagram first launched, the feed would basically show posts based on when it was uploaded, with the latest post being at the top and older posts near the bottom. Instagram changed this when they started to display posts based on an algorithm of what they think you might like instead.

This is mostly based on how you interact with those accounts, so if there is an account you like or comment more often on, then these posts will be at the top. However, if you miss the old chronological feed, Instagram has announced that it will be returning in the form of “Favorites”. That should please fans.

This list of “Favorites” is a curated list where you can add accounts you are more interested in. Posts in your Favorites feed will be chronological, so you see accounts that you might be more interested in, like maybe friends or family. It makes sense.

If you want to go back to your regular feed, just select the “Following” section which will take you back to the original feed based on Instagram’s algorithm. The update should already be rolling out to some Instagram users, so check it out if this sounds good to you.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals