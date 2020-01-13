Instagram’s Boomerang adds editing and effects tools

You may have heard the rumors of Instagram spicing up Boomerang with some new tools and features. Well, those rumors, as it turns out, were true. The platform has just introduced a host of creative tools, including what some would say is a long overdue trimming feature. It is about time.

A lot like the trim tool in your phone’s video editor, you can decide where the animation loop starts and also stops. This means no more re-recording a Boomerang or settling for a less-than-perfect endpoint for your animation. Aside from that, there are also three special effects, including SlowMo (half-speed playback), Echo (a motion blur trail effect) and Duo (a glitchy appearance). This will no doubt please fans of Boomerang who were looking for a bit more that they can do. And of course many have wanted the trimming feature for a while now.

These effects aren’t strictly new. Snapchat has had some of these effects since 2015, while TikTok has its own kinds of effects. But, they should give you a much better reason to use Boomerang if you’re tired of the same old animation in your posts and Stories. Now you can spice things up quite a bit.

Source Engadget

