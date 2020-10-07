Instagram Ups Its Anti-Bullying Features

Some feel that online harassment and cyberbullying are getting out of control. There have been so many lives needlessly lost as people commit suicide as a result of non-stop harassment from their peers or strangers online. This is why social media platforms like Instagram and others have taken steps to ensure that will not happen, or at least to reduce it.

In their latest efforts to curb online bullying, Instagram is expanding its anti-bullying efforts. They will now warn users that repeated actions could result in their accounts getting deleted. Before this, Instagram tried to have a nicer approach by warning users that comments containing certain keywords or phrases could be viewed as not being very nice.

The company is hoping that by encouraging users to think twice before posting bad comments that they won’t. It looks like Instagram wants to be more proactive about warning users of the consequences of their actions. We will see if users actually heed the warning.

Instagram already has several features in place to protect users against online bullying and harassment. Like the ability to hide comments, disable comments, and more. So this is just an extra feature that will help the fight against cyberbullying.

Source Ubergizmo

