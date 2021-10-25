Instagram To Make It Easier For Content Creators To Find Sponsors

One of the ways Instagram content creators make money through the app is by looking for sponsors who might pay them for their posts. But how do these creators find sponsors to begin with? There may be an easier way.

It turns out that’s what Instagram thinks too. The company has announced that they are working on tools that will make it easier for creators to be matched with brands who might be willing to sponsor them. These tools will let creators express an interest in the brands that they might be interested in working with, while brands can also use the tool to find creators who they think will match their needs.

Instagram is also working on a separate inbox for sponsors, which means that it will be easier for creators to identify messages sent to them from a potential sponsor instead of getting lost in their messages. These tools are still in the early stages of development and only a handful of brands and creators are taking part in a test, but we can likely expect that these tools will eventually expand to cover more brands and creators in the very near future. This will make things easier for creators.

Source Ubergizmo

