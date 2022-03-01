Instagram Says There Are Not Enough iPad Users For An App

For years now, Instagram has addressed the lack of an iPad app in various ways. Last year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri claimed that an Instagram app for the iPad would be nice to do, but the company has other things they’re working on that apparently take priority over this.

If you were hoping that in 2022 we might see an Instagram app for the iPad, it looks like that won’t be happening. Mosseri recently tweeted a response to Marques Brownlee who stated that it’s 2022 and we still don’t have an Instagram app. Mosseri said that the reason for this is a lack of users. Pretty simple.

Mosseri says that there isn’t a big enough group of users that would make developing an app a priority. He also says that developing an Instagram app for the iPad would add to their costs since basically every device that the app supports adds an overhead. It would not make good business sense.

Mosseri’s tweet suggests that Instagram isn’t as big of a company as some people would think, claiming that they are “leaner than you think”. This doesn’t mean that there will never be an Instagram app for the iPad, it’s just that iPad users probably shouldn’t hold their breaths for the moment.

Source and Image Credit: Ubergizmo

