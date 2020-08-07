Instagram Reels Has Launched Worldwide

Right now, TikTok’s fate is in question. President Donald Trump wanted to ban the app, but later had a slight change of heart where he gave the app 45 days to seek a buyer from the US to save itself. Last we heard, Microsoft is one of the companies that could acquire them.

While we wait to see the outcome, it seems that Instagram is gearing up to potentially fill the void as they have announced a TikTok competitor called Reels. Reels was actually launched back in 2019 but it was limited to just a handful of countries. But the latest announcement has revealed that Reels will now be available worldwide, including in the US.

While TikTok is very established, Instagram has its own loyal users. Plus it is baked into the Instagram app itself so users won’t need to download a new app to start using Reels. This could certainly boost its appeal. Instagram has seen success with various features like Stories, so maybe the company could make it work with Reels.

The feature is now live so if you want to get started with Reels, just launch Instagram, go to the Camera page and select Reels. Then you are all ready to go.

Source Ubergizmo

