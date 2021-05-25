Instagram now shows you how well your live videos and Reels are doing

Instagram users with business and creator accounts can already access metrics called insights that show them how their posts are doing. But now, it is getting better. The social network is giving users access to even more data by launching insights for Reels and Live video. Live video has been available on the platform for a while, but Reels is a newer addition: Instagram rolled it out last year after several months of testing, giving users an alternative to TikTok within the app itself.

Users will now be able to see how many plays, likes, comments, saves and shares their short-form Reel videos get and how many accounts they reach. This is valuable info for creators to help them grow. For Live videos, the insights page will show the number of comments and shares, the number of accounts reached and peak concurrent viewers.

Instagram has also updated the Account Insights page, which is accessible through the pull-down menu on the upper-right corner, with more useful information. The Reach section divides accounts interacting with a user’s content into followers and non-followers which also helps. It also ranks content based on reach and account type interaction to give you an idea of what’s most effective for the audience.

Insta will start rolling out new preset time frame options on the Insights page over the next few months, so users can filter data in ways other than seeing numbers for the last 7 or 30 days. You’ll also be able to access insights data on a desktop soon.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals