Instagram now lets you delete single image from a carousel

Since 2017, Instagram has allowed users to combine up to 10 photos and videos in a single post, but now, four years later, the company is adding a way to delete a single image or clip from a carousel. It took a while, but it is here. Instagram head Adam Mosseri detailed how the new feature works in one of his recent weekly video updates.

Here’s how it works. You can delete a photo or video from a carousel by tapping the three dots icon, then the edit button. Then you swipe over to the image or clip you want to remove and then tap the delete icon. So it is pretty straightforward. Mosseri says that the feature is currently only available on iOS, but it’s coming to Android very soon. He also admitted it was something Instagram should have added a while ago.

If you are in the US, you also have access to another new feature called “Rage Shake,”. If you’re using Instagram and something isn’t working properly, just shake your phone. This will cause the app’s bug report interface to appear. Then you can tell the company what happened. Mosseri says this will help Instagram prioritize the specific bugs that it needs to address. Rage Shake is only available to those in the US.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals