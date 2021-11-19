Instagram May Soon Use Video Selfies To Confirm Your Identity

Social media platforms have a big problem with bots and scammers pretending to be people they are not. It is easy to create an account and upload a photo of someone else, it has become a real problem over the years. Now Instagram could be working on a way to address this by using video selfies.

This news is according to a tweet by Matt Navarra who discovered a feature in Instagram that asks users to take a video selfie to confirm they are who they say they are. If you are concerned about Instagram having access to your videos and using it for something else, the text suggests that this video will never be published and will be deleted after 30 days.

It also says that it will not be used for facial recognition or be used to collect biometric data.

This is apparently not the first time Instagram has tried to use video selfies to confirm a user’s identity. XDA Developer reports, in August last year, the company was already testing out the feature but quickly rolled it back due to technical issues, but the appearance of this suggests that the company could have since dealt with whatever issues they previously encountered. Do you think this is a good way to confirm your identity?

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals