Instagram May Replace Search With Reels

Instagram recently launched a new feature called Reels. This is Instagram’s version of TikTok, although since it is buried within Instagram which is already packed full of features, it might be a bit hard for users to find out how to use it.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise to some Instagram users, that the company is trying out a new design with its app, where they have replaced the Search button at the bottom navigation row for a Reels button. The idea is that by placing Reels more prominently, users will be able to find it easily and make or watch videos without any problems.

The Search button has since been moved to the top. If you don’t see these changes, that is because it seems like a server-side test. Will Instagram stick with this new design? We will have to wait and see.

Previously when Instagram launched its IGTV feature, this was also placed prominently on the main page of the app, but the company later removed it. So it is possible that these changes are temporary until Reels gets more popular, or it might stay. We don’y know yet. But we will find out soon enough.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals