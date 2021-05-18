Instagram May Allow Users To Upload Photos From Desktop

For a long time now, the only way you could upload photos to Instagram has been through the mobile app. Sure, there may be third-party solutions and workarounds to upload from your desktop to Instagram, but none of those are official. That could be changing very soon, according to a recent discovery by developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

Paluzzi says that he has discovered that Instagram is actually working on allowing users to upload photos from their PC to its platform. Through some undisclosed methods, Paluzzi even managed to enable an option that allowed him to upload from his PC, so it looks like this is a feature that we might be able to expect soon. It would be convenient for many users.

Many photographers use Instagram as their portfolio. However, many of these photographers usually edit on their desktop using software like Photoshop or Lightroom, so then they need to find a way to sync their photos with their phone before uploading it, which is a chore.

Giving users the option to upload from their desktop is very convenient and could get more people to use the platform, which is likely the reason for this. Over the years, Instagram has made changes to make its desktop version more in line with its mobile app, so in a way this doesn’t really come as a surprise.

Source Ubergizmo

