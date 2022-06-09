Instagram lets you pin posts and Reels to your profile

On Twitter and TikTok, you can ‘pin’ certain posts on your profile. The pinned items will stay on top of your posts, and when a user visits your profile, these will be the first items they see. So, you get to show your profile with the exact highlights you want people to see. And now, this feature is on Instagram as well.

Instagram is rolling out a “pin” option, which will let you pin up to three posts or Reels on your profile. The pinned items will appear at the top of your profile grid and will remain over the rest of your posts. Sound good? I thought it might.

But how do you pin a post or a Reel to your Instagram profile? It’s easy. All you do is choose what you want to pin and tap on the three dots at the top-right corner of the publication. After that, tap “Pin to your profile.”

If you return to your profile, you will see the post at the top-left corner of your grid with a white pin on it. Just realize that if you pin more posts, the already pinned ones will be shifted to the right, which makes sense.

Source and Image Credit Phone Arena

