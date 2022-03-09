Instagram Kills Off Boomerang And Hyperlapse Standalone Apps

Instagram used to launch standalone apps for some of its features like Boomerang which lets you create loopable videos/GIFs, and Hyperlapse which is basically timelapse with motion. Both those features have since been integrated into the main Instagram app.

But now we learn that Instagram might have quietly killed off both its Boomerang and Hyperlapse standalone apps. This news comes from several tweets where it was discovered that both apps are no longer searchable in the app stores they were available in (however direct links appear to work still).

So if you don’t have either app already installed on your phone, you won’t be able to access it anymore. Instead, you have to go through the Instagram app itself to access those features. It’s not a huge deal, but having the standalone app made it easier for those who just needed to create a simple Boomerang or Hyperlapse. However, we get why Instagram might have discontinued the standalone apps from their perspective.

It seems that the only standalone apps from Instagram that are still available, aside from the main app, is IGTV and Layout, but maybe those may eventually be discontinued as well. We will surely find out in time.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals