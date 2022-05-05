Instagram is working on a better news feed

Instagram has been adding many new features in the past couple of months. The product tagging option for instance, is now live in the US, and the new feed options announced in January are already live as well.

Now there’s another cool feature coming, according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri who tweeted: “We’re testing a new, immersive viewing experience in the main Home feed.” This immersive experience is basically taller photos and videos in a new feed view, similar to Instagram Stories if you use that you’ll see the familiarity.

That is not all. There’s also an increase in post recommendations from people or accounts you don’t actually follow. This change is all about keeping people engaged for a longer period of time. Though it may annoy some users, they have thought of this and taken care of you. There will be an option to personalize the feed and hopefully minimize these people from appearing in your recommendation panel.

Mosseri also showed a small glimpse of the new interface and what the new feed will look like. Mosseri says that the new features will be rolling out to users that are part of Instagram’s testing program in the coming weeks.

Source and Image Credit Phone Arena

