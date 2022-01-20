Instagram Is Testing Subscriptions In The US

Last year, we heard that Instagram was looking to launch a subscription service where creators could lock content behind a subscription that users could pay to unlock. Now according to a report from TechCrunch, it looks like Instagram has started to roll out the feature as part of a test in the US.

However, so far, only 10 creators were chosen to take part in this test which means that it represents a tiny fraction of Instagram users. The company is treating it like an alpha test so they aren’t giving all users access to it right away, and are also seeking feedback from fans and creators simultaneously.

It’s an interesting direction for Instagram, but not unique. On YouTube, the platform also lets creators create a subscription service that fans of the channel or creator can join. We’ve also seen creators try to create their own subscription service using other platforms like Patreon, where usually they usually offer extra content like behind-the-scenes footage or early access.

Instagram’s subscription feature will let creators choose from several price points. It starts as low as $0.99 a month to as much as $99..99 a month. I’m sure Instagram will be getting a cut of that. We don’t know when the feature will be rolled out to all users yet.

Source Ubergizmo

