Instagram is testing posting photos from your desktop

If you prefer the desktop, Instagram is testing giving users the ability to post to feeds from their desktop browser. This is the first time the app has allowed posting from outside its app. It should make life easier for those on a desktop.

The company comments to Engadget. “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” a spokesperson said. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

Desktop posting was previously spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi, who reverse engineers popular apps. When it was spotted, Paluzzi noted that it looked like an internal test only. However, not anymore, since multiple users are seeing the new feature enabled from their browsers.

It doesn’t look like there is any significant difference between posts that originate outside the app. It is still possible to upload multiple photos, edit, and apply filters to images posted from your desktop. Before, if you wanted to post from your computer you had to come up with workarounds, like changing user agent settings or using outside apps.

This is another sign of Instagram becoming even more like Facebook. Earlier in the week, the company confirmed it was testing another change that would insert “suggested posts” into users’ feeds ahead of content from accounts they follow. So now at least desktop users will be happier.

Source Engadget

