Instacart’s Big & Bulky service lets you order huge items

After introducing 30-minute deliveries last year, Instacart is not finished expanding its services. It will now allow you to order large items from retailers. The company’s new service, named “Big & Bulky,” promises same-day and scheduled delivery of products like outdoor furniture, office supplies, and home electronics. Right now, a handful of retailers, including Mastermind Toys, Office Depot, and Staples, are participating in the program nationally. If it works out well, others will likely join soon.

If you already use Instacart to buy groceries, you can order large items at the same time as you buy food for the week. The company suggests some interesting use cases where this service comes in handy. Say you don’t have a TV before the football game. Instacart says you can use its app to get a 55-inch TV within an hour. How often do you find yourself in such situations?

Well, at least the service opens up an additional way for the company’s contract shoppers to earn some money. Instacart said that it would pay workers who accept Big & Bulky orders based on the number and weight of the items in an order and offer a “heavy pay” incentive where applicable. Not bad for the shopper.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Instacart

