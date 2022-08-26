Instacart is using celebrities and influencers to make your shopping list

Instacart customers who know they need food but don’t know what to buy will soon be able to get suggestions from celebrities. Starting today, the company is rolling out product collections curated by public figures, influencers, and retailers. So if you shop aimlessly like a zombie, why not let celebrities tell you what to buy?

This new feature is called simply Carts and will show you lists of grocery items themed around events (Like “Game Day” or “Self Care Sunday” for example) or picked by celebrities that you can add to your cart. Musician Lizzo is one of the first celebrities that will be featured.

Instacart says that the curated carts will help inspire customer purchases. The company is also introducing an affiliate program called Instacart Tastemakers, allowing content creators to earn money when their audience members place orders on Instacart. That should help with revenue both for affiliates and Instacart.

“Over the next few months, we’ll share more ways for our partners to monetize their content leveraging the full Shoppable Recipes ecosystem that we are creating for brands and retailers,” Instacart says.

Recently the company has leaned into working with influencers and food creators to take advantage of viral recipes or TikTok videos. It makes sense.

Source and Image Credit The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals