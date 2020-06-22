Injustice: Gods Among Us Now Free For PS4, Xbox One, And PC

If you’re looking for a fun game to play, you’ll be happy to learn that WB Games has announced that Injustice: Gods Among Us will be free to play on the Xbox One, PS4, and the PC. This will run until the 25th of June, so you’ll want to get in on this quickly and download the game while it is still active.

As you likely know, Injustice: Gods Among Us was released back in 2013 so it is not a new game at all. Some might even think it is dated, but it doesn’t mean that it isn’t fun to play. For those unfamiliar with the popular game, Injustice: Gods Among Us was developed by Netherrealm, the same studio behind the hit Mortal Kombat games.

The idea is that it basically pits DC’s superheroes against each other in 1-vs-1 battles, with a very cool storyline where in one universe, Superman turns evil after losing Lois Lane to the Joker. And obviously that has major consequences for the Dc universe. It comes with the same level of gore you might expect from a Mortal Kombat game too, which is actually part of its appeal to many players. It is a popular game.

