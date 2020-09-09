Infinity Ward disables all Warzone vehicles due to bug

If you play Call of Duty: Warzone right now, you’ll see that all of the vehicles are missing. This is because, over the weekend, players discovered a game-breaking bug. To fix it, Infinity Ward temporarily disabled all vehicles. Looks like you will have to go on foot for a bit.

The glitch lets players drive any vehicle out of bounds at a specific point on the map. A “return to combat area” warning appeared on the screen, but players could keep driving the vehicle, though they couldn’t get out or do much else. After 30 seconds or so, the game would end, but not just for the player who drove out of bounds. The game would shut down for the entire lobby, which in Warzone can hold as many as 150 players at once. Obviously that is a big problem for a game this size. It no doubt made a lot of players very mad.

Infinity Ward pulled the plug on the glitch by removing all vehicles. There’s no word yet on when the glitch will be fixed for good or when vehicles will return. Hopefully, they will be back soon. At least we know that they are working on the issue.

Source Ubergizmo

