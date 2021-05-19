LeGrow 2021 modular indoor garden hits Kickstarter

LeGrow 2021 is a unique modular planter system that allows you to grow a variety of different plants in the range them in different artistic ways depending on your style, plans and personal preferences. The system includes a number of useful modules including an LED Grow lamp, 360° diffusing mist humidifier, moss planter and even a Bluetooth speaker to create the perfect calm and relaxing home indoor garden.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $29 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 56% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the LeGrow 2021 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the LeGrow 2021 modular indoor planter project review the promotional video below.

“If you need something to light up your life, there is nothing better than a desktop planter to beautify your room and refresh you. LeGrow 2021 is a planter system with a modern twist that makes growing plants easier than ever. The modular system is connected so that watering any plant, automatically shares the moisture equally with all the other plants. It’s fast, easy, and takes the hassle out of maintaining your garden.”

LeGrow unboxing video of home garden

“4 years ago, we launched our first campaign on Kickstarter. It was a great success and now, after 4 years of development and feedback from the LeGrow community, we are back with the upgraded LeGrow 2021. Our new system is better than ever and ready to help your plants thrive while you experience the joy of indoor gardening. “

“LeGrow 2021 is a modular designed planter system. With every single LeGrow planter, a fun & functioning indoor garden can be built. Simply place different modules together for different uses. There are LED grow lamps, self-watering trays, specially made humidifiers, and other blocks in the LeGrow 2021 garden pack. Build your indoor garden as easy as playing with Lego, fun and creative.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the modular indoor planter, jump over to the official LeGrow 2021 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals