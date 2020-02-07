India Tests Traffic Lights That Stay Red If You Honk Your Horn

Traffic is frustrating, which is why you hear so much horn honking during traffic jams and congestion. Whether it is a slow driver, a traffic jam, or drivers who are too distracted to move when the traffic light turns green, many of us hit that horn.

But in Mumbai, India, it seems that the police in the city are getting fed up with drivers honking their horns non-stop, so they have come up with a great solution. They are installing decibel meters onto traffic lights so that whenever the noise levels go above 85 decibels, the traffic lights will reset and continue to stay red. That will teach those horn honkers to knock it off.

This system isn’t in operation 24 hours a day, but only for 15 minutes a day at locations that the police are calling “important”, which are likely locations that tend to get jammed the most and where the majority of honking takes place. It is a clever idea and according to the Mumbai Police, there are plans to trial the system at more locations in the future. It will at least cut down on the excess noise, which I’m sure most people will appreciate.

Now to solve the traffic problem.

Source Ubergizmo

