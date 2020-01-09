Impossible Foods Working On Fake Bacon

Impossible Foods became well known when they first developed a “meatless” burger. Vegan/vegetarian burger options have been around for a while, but what made Impossible Foods’ creation interesting is that it looked, cooked, and some say tastes like the real thing.

The company then developed other meatless products like sausages, but what about everyone’s favorite? Bacon. Well, you might be excited to learn that Impossible Foods has confirmed that they are indeed working on a faux bacon product. The company’s CEO Pat Brown himself announced that they are developing the product.

Brown says, “Of course we are, and in fact, we’ve already played around with it. We’re not going to release a bacon product until we feel like anyone who is the most hardcore bacon worshiper thinks it’s awesomely delicious. But we’re definitely on track. It’s going to be an epic moment when we serve the first kosher bacon cheeseburger.”

There is currently no timeline as to when Impossible Foods’ fake bacon will arrive for the masses. If you have enjoyed the company’s meatless burger, then hopefully you are looking forward to this faux bacon. We hope it will live up to the hype and expectations of bacon lovers everywhere.

Source Ubergizmo

