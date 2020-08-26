IKEA Taiwan Recreates Its Catalog Using Animal Crossing

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing series has always been a pretty popular franchise, and when you combine that with the popularity of the Nintendo Switch and take into account the pandemic, the latest Animal Crossing has proven to be a pretty huge hit with everyone.

It has also become a kind of a cultural phenomenon. IKEA Taiwan has decided to use Animal Crossing to recreate one of its catalogues. They use characters and furnishings from the game. That is great marketing. The furniture comes pretty close, and it looks cute too.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Animal Crossing game, it has players taking care of their own island. Players can build up their home, interact with other villagers, and also visit their friends. One of the main appeals of the hit game, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, is that it lets players visit each other even when they’re stuck at home. It also lets players create holiday-like locations and experiences. So they can simulate the things they can’t do in the world right now.

The game was also used by some players to host a virtual wedding after their real-life wedding plans were put on hold. It has hit the right chord with players everywhere.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals