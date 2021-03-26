If Your PS4’s Clock Battery Dies, Your Console Dies

Nothing lasts forever, but we usually expect our electronic devices to last a while. Still, they will die due to wear and tear one day. If you own the PS4, inside the console there is a ticking “time bomb” of sorts. The console’s clock battery. If the battery dies, so does your console.

This comes from a report from hacker Lance McDonald which was made in response to a tweet by Does It Play, an account dedicated to video game preservation. McDonald says that the PS4’s clock battery is tied to the PS4’s trophy system to prevent gamers from exploiting it.

But because of this tie-in, when the battery dies, and it eventually will, it will render all digital files unusable without a server reconnection. It also seems to kill disc playback. However, replacing the battery is possible and relatively easy, but there are some concerns that in the future, should Sony ever shut PSN down, there would no longer be a server to reconnect to, which ultimately turns the console into a brick.

Of course Sony could fix this with a patch, but whether or not they want to is another story. We have no idea how long the CMOS battery will last, but if you’re planning on keeping and playing your PS4 for the years to come, this is something you’ll have to think about.

Source Ubergizmo

