HyperHub SSD storage and 6-in-1 expandable hub hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for an easy way to add upto 4TB of extra storage together as well as awealth of connectivity to your MacBook, it might be worth your while checking out the new HyperHub SSD and 6-in-1 expandable hub that has just launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal would still 43 days remaining. HyperHub significantly expands connectivity for your MacBook and USB-C or Thunderbolt-enabled laptop.

Enabling you you to connect via 4K HDMI video output, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 3, 1GB Ethernet as well as featuring a handy SD card reader. HyperHub operates up to 7x faster than your traditional SSD storage, says its creators, providing read and write speeds upto 1200Mbps. Thunderbolt 3 allows transferring data 8x faster than your standard USB 3 thanks to its 40 Gbps speed and USB Type-C connectivity. Thunderbolt 3 will make sure that any data transfer task takes just a few minutes.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $109 or £85, offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the HyperHub Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the HyperHub project checkout the promotional video below.

“Unstable Wi-Fi connection? Sounds familiar? With a 1000Mbps (1Gbps) Ethernet port, your HyperHub ensures the reliable wired network connection you need. Whether you are playing online games or streaming 4K videos, you may be better off with a wired internet connection instead of your standard WiFi. Enjoy the power of speed.”

“Thanks to its Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 and USB-C connections, your HyperHub is a perfect match for your internal HDD or SSD The sturdy aluminum body, ordered from renowned manufacturers and assembled with the best workmanship, encases all the components of your HyperHub, keeping your data and files intact wherever you are — in the office, on a plane, or at home.”

Features of the new HyperHub SSD storage and 6-in-1 expandable hub include :

– HDMI 2.0 Port: 4K60Hz port to connect multiple monitors and play 4K video without delay

– USB 3.1 hub: second-generation USB hub for high-speed data transfers.

– Thunderbolt 3: 40 Gbps high-speed USB to connect your Apple products to any device.

– Type-C USB: USB-C 3.1 Gen2 connector to ensure superior connectivity with mobile and accessories.

– SD Card Reader: A fast and convenient way of transferring data with 300Mbps.

– Ethernet Port: wired internet connection with 1000Mbps network speed

Available in three different capacities, HyperHub ensures you have enough storage in any situation. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official HyperHub crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

