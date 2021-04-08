HyperCube “hyper-chromatic art” sound reactive light show

HyperCube is a unique sound reactive light cube that can be used for a wide variety of different applications and comes complete with its own companion application can be loaded onto your phone or tablet, providing easy access to settings. Originally launched via successful crowdfunding campaigns the project has already raised over $600,000 thanks to over 2000 backers and is now available via Indiegogo InDemand. Watch the videos below to learn more about the HyperCube which is now available to purchase priced at $270 or roughly £195 offering a 22% discount off the recommended retail price.

“Harmonic, symphonic, electronic. Visualize and get lost in your music like never before with over 30 unique sound reactive patterns, specially designed to work with any kind of music. These patterns use a microphone to analyze musical lows, mids, and highs to create infinite ultra-responsive audio-visual variety. Don’t just take our word for it, crank up the volume and check out the videos.”

“We’ve already delivered hundreds of HyperCubes in our first production run, and our customers are over the moon (or, more accurately, lost somewhere in hyperspace). Check out what some of our first backers have to say about the HyperCube!”

Source : Hypercube

